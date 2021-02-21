Adams Wealth Management Raises Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned about 14.89% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHYL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.