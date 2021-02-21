Adams Wealth Management Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,746 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $79.00. 1,452,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.