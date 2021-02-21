AdEx Network (ADX) One Day Volume Hits $23.14 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,313,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,171,249 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.