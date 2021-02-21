adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

