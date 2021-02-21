Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.12. 2,720,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.58. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

