Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,753,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 135,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

