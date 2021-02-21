Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,834,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,548,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,520,918. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.