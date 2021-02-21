aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $169.33 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. aelf has a market cap of $169.33 million and $58.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.00762335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.45 or 0.04584898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039582 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

