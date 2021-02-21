Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $65,493.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00430773 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

