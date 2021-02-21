Aergo Market Capitalization Reaches $35.55 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and $20.74 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

AERGO is a token. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

