Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Tops $214,043.13

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $214,043.13 and $1,793.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.86 or 0.00771913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00059742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.89 or 0.04516957 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

