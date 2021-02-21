Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,197 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Aflac worth $90,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 89.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after acquiring an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

