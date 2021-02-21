AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,695,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,306. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

