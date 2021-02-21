AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

