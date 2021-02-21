AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $83.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

