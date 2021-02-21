AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $460.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.55 and a 200 day moving average of $456.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

