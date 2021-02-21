AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $152.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

