AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

