AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Raised by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 306.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 7,210,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

