Aion Market Capitalization Tops $106.75 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $106.75 million and $34.56 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,059.75 or 0.99832226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00524228 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.78 or 0.00800893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00288185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00145588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

