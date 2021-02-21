Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

