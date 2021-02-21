Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

