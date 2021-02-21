Akash Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.53 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00007845 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $167.43 million and $3.53 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.36 or 0.00523170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00077876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00391768 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 122,350,163 coins and its circulating supply is 37,174,319 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.