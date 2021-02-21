Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $99.29 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

