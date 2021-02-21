Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $12.78 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $3.22 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00281785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00124753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

