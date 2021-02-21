Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,447,534 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

