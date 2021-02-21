Aleph.im Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $32.63 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,447,534 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

