Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:ALX opened at $263.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.19. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

