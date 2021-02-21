Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $397.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00246949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.38 or 0.02683421 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00041428 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,877,052,460 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

