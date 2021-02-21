Alias Price Hits $0.16 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Alias has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00255083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012164 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

