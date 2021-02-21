Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $599.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

