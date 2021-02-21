All Sports Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $1.19 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00771843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.04 or 0.04540110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039151 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

