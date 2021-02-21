Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 152,349 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.90% of Aptiv worth $1,020,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.