Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 34,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $693,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $544.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

