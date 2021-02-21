Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,143,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Walmart worth $1,088,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

