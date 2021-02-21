Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,877,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of Bank of America worth $1,026,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.54 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

