Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Medtronic worth $1,131,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

