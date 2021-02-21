Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.46 Billion Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.70% of Facebook worth $5,463,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.23. The company has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

