Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $851.89 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.65% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $851,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after buying an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $470.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.42 and its 200-day moving average is $544.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.83 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

