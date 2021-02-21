Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $990.47 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.66% of Texas Instruments worth $990,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 95,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

