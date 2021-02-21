Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Chevron worth $571,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

