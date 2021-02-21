Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 281.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.63% of NextEra Energy worth $951,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

