Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of McDonald’s worth $467,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.