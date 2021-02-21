Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 12,913 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,539 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Adobe worth $1,417,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $479.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

