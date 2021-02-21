Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $709,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $391.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

