Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.77% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $966,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.