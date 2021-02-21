Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.87% of The Home Depot worth $2,497,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Watson Rebecca boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 12.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

