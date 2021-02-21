Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $777,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.