Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 185,709 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,709 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.55% of Alphabet worth $6,488,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,901.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,697.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

