AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $612,804.96

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $612,804.96 and $1,700.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00050270 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 315.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.